Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.50%

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $68.53, soaring 2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.25 and dropped to $68.50 before settling in for the closing price of $68.75. Within the past 52 weeks, KOF’s price has moved between $50.21 and $69.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 1.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.40%. With a float of $162.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95174 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.80, operating margin of +14.33, and the pretax margin is +11.73.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 85.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.83) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +8.06 while generating a return on equity of 13.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.90% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

The latest stats from [Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V., KOF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was inferior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s (KOF) raw stochastic average was set at 99.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.39. The third major resistance level sits at $72.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.89. The third support level lies at $67.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.49 billion based on 1,680,666K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,496 M and income totals 766,000 K. The company made 2,820 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 216,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.