CorVel Corporation (CRVL) average volume reaches $56.36K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) stock priced at $144.88, down -1.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.86 and dropped to $142.8475 before settling in for the closing price of $145.59. CRVL’s price has ranged from $129.19 to $213.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.60%. With a float of $8.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.39 million.

The firm has a total of 4233 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.84, operating margin of +13.08, and the pretax margin is +13.08.

CorVel Corporation (CRVL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of CorVel Corporation is 42.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 159,967. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 1,066 shares at a rate of $150.06, taking the stock ownership to the 430,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 2,000 for $154.23, making the entire transaction worth $308,469. This insider now owns 431,600 shares in total.

CorVel Corporation (CRVL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 30.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CorVel Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.63

Technical Analysis of CorVel Corporation (CRVL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CorVel Corporation, CRVL], we can find that recorded value of 73340.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 46202.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.51.

During the past 100 days, CorVel Corporation’s (CRVL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $150.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $146.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $148.55. The third major resistance level sits at $150.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.20.

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.51 billion, the company has a total of 17,265K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 646,230 K while annual income is 66,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 177,430 K while its latest quarter income was 14,660 K.