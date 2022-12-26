CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 51980.0

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.32, soaring 2.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $3.32 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. Within the past 52 weeks, CURO’s price has moved between $2.96 and $17.23.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.30%. With a float of $21.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.36, operating margin of +10.07, and the pretax margin is +9.85.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CURO Group Holdings Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 37.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 221,826. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $14.79, taking the stock ownership to the 773,565 shares.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.25 while generating a return on equity of 40.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.68% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Trading Performance Indicators

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

Looking closely at CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s (CURO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.96. However, in the short run, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.58. Second resistance stands at $3.72. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.04.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 135.19 million based on 40,485K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 572,180 K and income totals 59,330 K. The company made 135,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.