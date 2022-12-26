D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.699, up 0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.699 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has traded in a range of $0.59-$2.81.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.80%. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3789 employees.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22 and is forecasted to reach -7.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1234. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7027 in the near term. At $0.7103, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6837, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6723. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6647.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 226.10 million has total of 285,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 875,220 K in contrast with the sum of -81,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 183,090 K and last quarter income was -31,890 K.