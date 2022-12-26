Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) average volume reaches $249.78K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On December 23, 2022, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) opened at $0.86, higher 0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.855 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Price fluctuations for DARE have ranged from $0.86 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.50% at the time writing. With a float of $83.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20 employees.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 1.96%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -205.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Looking closely at Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s (DARE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9326, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1461. However, in the short run, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8749. Second resistance stands at $0.8800. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8899. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8599, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8449.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Key Stats

There are currently 84,825K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 73.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -38,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,000 K and its income totaled 410 K.