Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) is expecting 10.13% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.63, plunging -4.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.65 and dropped to $2.33 before settling in for the closing price of $2.63. Within the past 52 weeks, DRCT’s price has moved between $1.16 and $5.49.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -65.90%. With a float of $3.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 57 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +11.33, and the pretax margin is -3.95.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 187,800. In this transaction President of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $3.13, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -151.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.78 million, its volume of 47980.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s (DRCT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.66 in the near term. At $2.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.02.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.20 million based on 3,260K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,140 K and income totals -1,510 K. The company made 25,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 810 K in sales during its previous quarter.