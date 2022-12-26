Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is -45.78% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

December 23, 2022, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) trading session started at the price of $0.2421, that was -1.35% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2421 and dropped to $0.215 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. A 52-week range for EDBL has been $0.19 – $3.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -49.20%. With a float of $4.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.17, operating margin of -47.24, and the pretax margin is -52.71.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Edible Garden AG Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Edible Garden AG Incorporated is 31.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 880. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,592,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 875 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $822. This insider now owns 1,387,940 shares in total.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -52.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (EDBL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 250.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2410 in the near term. At $0.2551, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2681. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2139, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2009. The third support level lies at $0.1868 if the price breaches the second support level.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Key Stats

There are 9,860K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.30 million. As of now, sales total 10,507 K while income totals -5,538 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,750 K while its last quarter net income were -2,070 K.