Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 77578.0

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $1.48, up 0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Over the past 52 weeks, GSMG has traded in a range of $0.57-$1.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.00%. With a float of $24.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 162 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is 64.43%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s (GSMG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43

Technical Analysis of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 48640.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s (GSMG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4935, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1972. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4833 in the near term. At $1.4867, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4633.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 100.11 million has total of 68,124K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 153,010 K in contrast with the sum of 35,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,651 K and last quarter income was 9,076 K.