Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) soared 0.87 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.28, soaring 0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.36 and dropped to $2.28 before settling in for the closing price of $2.31. Within the past 52 weeks, AVAL’s price has moved between $1.96 and $5.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.40%. With a float of $393.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 68892 workers is very important to gauge.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +8.58 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46 and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)

The latest stats from [Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., AVAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was inferior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.’s (AVAL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.66 billion based on 1,110,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,873 M and income totals 989,320 K. The company made 1,429 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 81,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.