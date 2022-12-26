Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) last year’s performance of 4.03% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

December 23, 2022, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) trading session started at the price of $30.62, that was 0.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.7788 and dropped to $30.32 before settling in for the closing price of $30.52. A 52-week range for HVT has been $22.05 – $32.19.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 4.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.70%. With a float of $13.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2845 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.13, operating margin of +11.69, and the pretax margin is +11.70.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 100,324. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 3,351 shares at a rate of $29.94, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s President sold 6,250 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $187,500. This insider now owns 8,577 shares in total.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 35.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.10% during the next five years compared to 32.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT)

Looking closely at Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s (HVT) raw stochastic average was set at 71.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.71. However, in the short run, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.90. Second resistance stands at $31.07. The third major resistance level sits at $31.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.98.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) Key Stats

There are 16,148K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 492.29 million. As of now, sales total 1,013 M while income totals 90,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 274,500 K while its last quarter net income were 24,550 K.