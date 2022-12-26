Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,922 M

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $46.64, soaring 0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.12 and dropped to $45.73 before settling in for the closing price of $46.54. Within the past 52 weeks, HOV’s price has moved between $33.20 and $133.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -66.30%. With a float of $5.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1866 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.02, operating margin of +11.80, and the pretax margin is +10.94.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.72 while generating a return on equity of 80.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.91

Technical Analysis of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV)

The latest stats from [Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., HOV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 74500.0 was inferior to 88752.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.90.

During the past 100 days, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s (HOV) raw stochastic average was set at 69.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.97. The third major resistance level sits at $48.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 306.19 million based on 6,395K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,922 M and income totals 225,490 K. The company made 886,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 55,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.