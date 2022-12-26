IMO (Imperial Oil Limited) climbed 3.12 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) stock priced at $47.02, up 3.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.28 and dropped to $46.98 before settling in for the closing price of $46.81. IMO’s price has ranged from $34.94 to $58.99 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 8.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 237.60%. With a float of $132.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.47, operating margin of +9.27, and the pretax margin is +9.23.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Oil Limited is 78.05%, while institutional ownership is 22.28%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.97 while generating a return on equity of 11.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 237.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 6.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Imperial Oil Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.78, a number that is poised to hit 2.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Looking closely at Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Oil Limited’s (IMO) raw stochastic average was set at 42.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.10. However, in the short run, Imperial Oil Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.71. Second resistance stands at $49.14. The third major resistance level sits at $50.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.11.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.58 billion, the company has a total of 584,153K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,993 M while annual income is 1,978 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,665 M while its latest quarter income was 1,556 M.