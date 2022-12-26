Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) 20 Days SMA touches -12.84%: The odds favor the bear

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.88, soaring 0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.25 and dropped to $28.57 before settling in for the closing price of $28.69. Within the past 52 weeks, IPI’s price has moved between $27.98 and $121.72.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 992.70%. With a float of $9.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.26 million.

The firm has a total of 440 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.94, operating margin of +11.06, and the pretax margin is +15.15.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Intrepid Potash Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 397,239. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 6,136 shares at a rate of $64.74, taking the stock ownership to the 9,929 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $92.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,850,000. This insider now owns 1,336,083 shares in total.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.99) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +92.42 while generating a return on equity of 46.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 992.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intrepid Potash Inc., IPI], we can find that recorded value of 0.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Intrepid Potash Inc.’s (IPI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.59. The third major resistance level sits at $29.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.88.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 386.97 million based on 13,489K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 270,330 K and income totals 249,830 K. The company made 74,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.