Investors finally get a glimpse of AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) volume hitting the figure of 54154.0.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) stock priced at $52.63, up 0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.63 and dropped to $52.63 before settling in for the closing price of $52.90. AMSF’s price has ranged from $41.09 to $56.41 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.20%. With a float of $18.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.20 million.

In an organization with 371 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of AMERISAFE Inc. is 2.06%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 504,598. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 10,445 shares at a rate of $48.31, taking the stock ownership to the 80,853 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s EVP-CFO sold 5,340 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $257,388. This insider now owns 20,787 shares in total.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -3.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMERISAFE Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 86000.0. That was inferior than the volume of 91453.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, AMERISAFE Inc.’s (AMSF) raw stochastic average was set at 53.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.84. However, in the short run, AMERISAFE Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.76. Second resistance stands at $54.19. The third major resistance level sits at $54.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.19. The third support level lies at $51.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 19,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 315,930 K while annual income is 65,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,380 K while its latest quarter income was 11,360 K.