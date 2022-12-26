Investors finally get a glimpse of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) volume hitting the figure of 0.27 million.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) stock priced at $26.50, down -0.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.945 and dropped to $26.27 before settling in for the closing price of $26.90. DRVN’s price has ranged from $24.62 to $35.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 329.50%. With a float of $54.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9900 employees.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 72,659,365. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,257,203 shares at a rate of $32.19, taking the stock ownership to the 14,056,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 7,000,000 for $32.19, making the entire transaction worth $225,330,000. This insider now owns 32,758,952 shares in total.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 329.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (DRVN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.05 in the near term. At $27.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.99. The third support level lies at $25.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.50 billion, the company has a total of 167,404K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,467 M while annual income is 9,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 516,590 K while its latest quarter income was 38,390 K.