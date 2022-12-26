Investors finally get a glimpse of LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) volume hitting the figure of 56671.0.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) stock priced at $3.58, up 3.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.78 and dropped to $3.58 before settling in for the closing price of $3.63. LFVN’s price has ranged from $3.46 to $6.82 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -73.60%. With a float of $12.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 259 workers is very important to gauge.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of LifeVantage Corporation is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 34,886. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,193 shares at a rate of $4.85, taking the stock ownership to the 84,312 shares.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LifeVantage Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02

Technical Analysis of LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN)

The latest stats from [LifeVantage Corporation, LFVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 32500.0 was inferior to 38985.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, LifeVantage Corporation’s (LFVN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.90. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. The third support level lies at $3.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.00 million, the company has a total of 12,569K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 206,360 K while annual income is 3,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 51,770 K while its latest quarter income was 610 K.