Investors must take note of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) performance last week, which was 17.39%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $4.00, up 1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.27 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.02. Over the past 52 weeks, ANPC has traded in a range of $2.60-$27.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.30%. With a float of $1.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 12.09%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -412.25

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Looking closely at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC), its last 5-days average volume was 35400.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 78818.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.45. However, in the short run, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.27. Second resistance stands at $4.45. The third major resistance level sits at $4.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.53.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.36 million has total of 969K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,820 K in contrast with the sum of -18,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,245 K and last quarter income was -33,436 K.