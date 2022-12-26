Investors must take note of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s (EVBN) performance last week, which was 0.56%.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Evans Bancorp Inc. (AMEX: EVBN) stock priced at $37.96, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.96 and dropped to $36.50 before settling in for the closing price of $37.65. EVBN’s price has ranged from $32.53 to $44.47 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 14.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 104.70%. With a float of $5.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 378 workers is very important to gauge.

Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Evans Bancorp Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 22,747. In this transaction Director of this company sold 584 shares at a rate of $38.95, taking the stock ownership to the 58,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Director sold 1,384 for $36.62, making the entire transaction worth $50,685. This insider now owns 10,440 shares in total.

Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.93 while generating a return on equity of 13.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Inc. (AMEX: EVBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Evans Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)

The latest stats from [Evans Bancorp Inc., EVBN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 35420.0 was superior to 12066.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Evans Bancorp Inc.’s (EVBN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.74. The third major resistance level sits at $39.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.82. The third support level lies at $35.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evans Bancorp Inc. (AMEX: EVBN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 207.46 million, the company has a total of 5,514K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 96,430 K while annual income is 24,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 26,250 K while its latest quarter income was 5,860 K.