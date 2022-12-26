Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) volume exceeds 0.24 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.45, soaring 4.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.29 and dropped to $11.11 before settling in for the closing price of $11.66. Within the past 52 weeks, IE’s price has moved between $7.01 and $15.53.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -135.10%. With a float of $65.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 89 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -873.24, operating margin of -1305.87, and the pretax margin is -1462.32.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Copper industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is 21.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 4,164,255. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 422,767 shares at a rate of $9.85, taking the stock ownership to the 9,385,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 416,666 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,333,328. This insider now owns 9,755,495 shares in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1275.15 while generating a return on equity of -185.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 124.16.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.18 million, its volume of 0.29 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (IE) raw stochastic average was set at 58.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.64 in the near term. At $13.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.28.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.08 billion based on 92,905K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,650 K and income totals -59,320 K. The company made 1,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.