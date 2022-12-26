Search
JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 71,990 K

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.06, plunging -0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.22 and dropped to $20.73 before settling in for the closing price of $21.07. Within the past 52 weeks, FROG’s price has moved between $16.36 and $31.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -563.40%. With a float of $79.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1000 employees.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of JFrog Ltd. is 19.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,050,832. In this transaction Director of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $23.35, taking the stock ownership to the 5,522,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 200 for $25.04, making the entire transaction worth $5,008. This insider now owns 7,401,342 shares in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -563.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, JFrog Ltd.’s (FROG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.20 in the near term. At $21.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.22.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.11 billion based on 97,385K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 206,680 K and income totals -64,200 K. The company made 71,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.

