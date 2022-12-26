Search
Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.01% last month.

Company News

On December 23, 2022, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) opened at $17.61, higher 0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.73 and dropped to $17.58 before settling in for the closing price of $17.58. Price fluctuations for LBAI have ranged from $13.91 to $20.69 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 9.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.00% at the time writing. With a float of $61.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 681 workers is very important to gauge.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 58.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 18,740. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $18.74, taking the stock ownership to the 22,177 shares.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +33.62 while generating a return on equity of 11.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)

The latest stats from [Lakeland Bancorp Inc., LBAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.15 million was inferior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s (LBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.81. The third major resistance level sits at $17.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.51. The third support level lies at $17.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) Key Stats

There are currently 64,810K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 279,680 K according to its annual income of 95,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,660 K and its income totaled 28,750 K.

