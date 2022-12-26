Last month’s performance of -1.49% for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is certainly impressive

On Friday, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) opene higher 1.09% from the last session and closed at $13.77. Price fluctuations for BRKL have ranged from $11.59 to $17.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 145.00% at the time writing. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.78 million.

In an organization with 786 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 127,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.71, taking the stock ownership to the 153,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 738 for $13.96, making the entire transaction worth $10,300. This insider now owns 143,662 shares in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.84. However, in the short run, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.01. Second resistance stands at $14.10. The third major resistance level sits at $14.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.70. The third support level lies at $13.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Key Stats

There are currently 76,844K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 338,520 K according to its annual income of 115,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 95,480 K and its income totaled 30,150 K.