Last month’s performance of -18.27% for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is certainly impressive

December 23, 2022, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) trading session started at the price of $2.39, that was 1.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.39 before settling in for the closing price of $2.42. A 52-week range for DLNG has been $2.40 – $4.49.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -4.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.60%. With a float of $17.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.80 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.53, operating margin of +46.91, and the pretax margin is +38.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dynagas LNG Partners LP stocks. The insider ownership of Dynagas LNG Partners LP is 52.06%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +38.64 while generating a return on equity of 14.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)

The latest stats from [Dynagas LNG Partners LP, DLNG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 56240.0 was inferior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s (DLNG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.35. The third support level lies at $2.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) Key Stats

There are 36,838K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 89.20 million. As of now, sales total 137,750 K while income totals 53,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 29,910 K while its last quarter net income were 7,390 K.