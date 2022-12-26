Last month’s performance of -19.28% for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is certainly impressive

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $1.76. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. Over the past 52 weeks, USX has traded in a range of $1.75-$6.29.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.10%. With a float of $27.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8689 employees.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 22,199. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 41,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. sold 10,097 for $3.12, making the entire transaction worth $31,489. This insider now owns 71,820 shares in total.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s (USX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s (USX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8494. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8333 in the near term. At $1.8667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7267. The third support level lies at $1.6933 if the price breaches the second support level.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 92.70 million has total of 51,475K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,949 M in contrast with the sum of 10,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 547,830 K and last quarter income was -19,790 K.