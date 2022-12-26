Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -19.28% for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is certainly impressive

Company News

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $1.76. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. Over the past 52 weeks, USX has traded in a range of $1.75-$6.29.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.10%. With a float of $27.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8689 employees.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 22,199. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 41,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. sold 10,097 for $3.12, making the entire transaction worth $31,489. This insider now owns 71,820 shares in total.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s (USX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s (USX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8494. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8333 in the near term. At $1.8667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7267. The third support level lies at $1.6933 if the price breaches the second support level.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 92.70 million has total of 51,475K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,949 M in contrast with the sum of 10,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 547,830 K and last quarter income was -19,790 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Recent developments with AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.79 cents.

Shaun Noe -
AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.93, soaring 1.74% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) posted a -25.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
December 23, 2022, Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) trading session started at the price of $2.53, that was -7.81% drop from the session before....
Read more

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 159,440 K

Shaun Noe -
On December 23, 2022, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) opened at $19.06, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.