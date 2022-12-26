Last month’s performance of -32.56% for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is certainly impressive

On December 23, 2022, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) opened at $0.30, lower -7.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3177 and dropped to $0.2801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for IONM have ranged from $0.24 to $8.15 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.70% at the time writing. With a float of $13.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 134 workers is very important to gauge.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Assure Holdings Corp. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 42,369. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 70,615 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 220,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CFO bought 67,713 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $40,628. This insider now owns 81,413 shares in total.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)

The latest stats from [Assure Holdings Corp., IONM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.23 million was inferior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Assure Holdings Corp.’s (IONM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5086, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0203. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3118. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3335. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3494. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2742, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2583. The third support level lies at $0.2366 if the price breaches the second support level.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Key Stats

There are currently 18,513K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,190 K according to its annual income of -2,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,200 K and its income totaled -1,430 K.