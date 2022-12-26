Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) to new highs

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) on Friday soared 1.26% from the previous trading day and closed at $136.11. Within the past 52 weeks, AFG’s price has moved between $112.51 and $148.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 246.60%. With a float of $66.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6600 employees.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Financial Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 595,491. In this transaction President of Subsidiary of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $148.87, taking the stock ownership to the 36,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s President of Subsidiary sold 12,000 for $147.38, making the entire transaction worth $1,768,547. This insider now owns 36,083 shares in total.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.21) by $0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +17.36 while generating a return on equity of 18.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 246.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.62% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) Trading Performance Indicators

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.47, a number that is poised to hit 2.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)

Looking closely at American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

During the past 100 days, American Financial Group Inc.’s (AFG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.79. However, in the short run, American Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $138.61. Second resistance stands at $139.39. The third major resistance level sits at $140.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $133.89.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.59 billion based on 85,144K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,552 M and income totals 1,995 M. The company made 1,984 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 165,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.