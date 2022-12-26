Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) to new highs

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) stock priced at $0.856, up 7.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.94 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. GWAV’s price has ranged from $0.78 to $14.97 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 63.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.40%. With a float of $8.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.34, operating margin of -31.35, and the pretax margin is -20.16.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. is 23.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 130. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $1.30, taking the stock ownership to the 2,562,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 900 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,278. This insider now owns 2,562,103 shares in total.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -20.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.66

Technical Analysis of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

Looking closely at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV), its last 5-days average volume was 61180.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s (GWAV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1735, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0546. However, in the short run, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9637. Second resistance stands at $1.0118. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0837. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8437, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7718. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7237.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.20 million, the company has a total of 10,712K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,100 K while annual income is -1,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,350 K while its latest quarter income was -8,580 K.