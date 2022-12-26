Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing IMARA Inc. (IMRA) to new highs

On December 23, 2022, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) opened at $4.02, higher 4.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.23 and dropped to $3.9299 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. Price fluctuations for IMRA have ranged from $0.97 to $5.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.90% at the time writing. With a float of $21.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IMARA Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 50.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 75,845. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 19,299 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 3,250,724 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,600 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $39,750. This insider now owns 3,231,425 shares in total.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IMARA Inc. (IMRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.06 million, its volume of 67940.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, IMARA Inc.’s (IMRA) raw stochastic average was set at 75.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.33 in the near term. At $4.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.73.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Key Stats

There are currently 26,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 106.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -51,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,610 K.