Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) to new highs

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $33.09, down -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.33 and dropped to $33.09 before settling in for the closing price of $33.26. Over the past 52 weeks, VIVO has traded in a range of $19.57-$34.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.00%. With a float of $43.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 770 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.56, operating margin of +22.81, and the pretax margin is +16.31.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Meridian Bioscience Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 1,866,788. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 61,437 shares at a rate of $30.39, taking the stock ownership to the 265,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,559 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $406,836. This insider now owns 265,131 shares in total.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +12.75 while generating a return on equity of 12.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s (VIVO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

Looking closely at Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s (VIVO) raw stochastic average was set at 82.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.15. However, in the short run, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.32. Second resistance stands at $33.45. The third major resistance level sits at $33.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.84.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.46 billion has total of 43,828K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 333,020 K in contrast with the sum of 42,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 65,680 K and last quarter income was 5,710 K.