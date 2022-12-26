Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) to new highs

December 23, 2022, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) trading session started at the price of $11.02, that was 0.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.11 and dropped to $10.995 before settling in for the closing price of $11.02. A 52-week range for ORC has been $7.95 – $23.80.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.70%. With a float of $33.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.21 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.54, operating margin of -44.65, and the pretax margin is -50.14.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is doing with its current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Looking closely at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.29. However, in the short run, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.14. Second resistance stands at $11.18. The third major resistance level sits at $11.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.91.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

There are 37,307K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 368.30 million. As of now, sales total 134,700 K while income totals -64,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 35,610 K while its last quarter net income were -84,510 K.