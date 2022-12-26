Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) to new highs

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $1.11, up 1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Over the past 52 weeks, SIFY has traded in a range of $1.09-$3.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 8.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.40%. With a float of $182.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3641 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.49, operating margin of +10.14, and the pretax margin is +6.84.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sify Technologies Limited is 27.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.65 while generating a return on equity of 9.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sify Technologies Limited’s (SIFY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08 and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Looking closely at Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), its last 5-days average volume was 93180.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 88831.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sify Technologies Limited’s (SIFY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4582, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0703. However, in the short run, Sify Technologies Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1500. Second resistance stands at $1.1800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0100.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 201.00 million has total of 182,742K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 356,510 K in contrast with the sum of 16,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 97,330 K and last quarter income was 1,370 K.