LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) posted a 4.26% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 23, 2022, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) opened at $212.49, higher 2.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $216.61 and dropped to $210.05 before settling in for the closing price of $211.11. Price fluctuations for LPLA have ranged from $140.65 to $271.56 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 13.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.90% at the time writing. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6141 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.81, operating margin of +10.45, and the pretax margin is +7.79.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 201,618. In this transaction EVP, CAO and Treasurer of this company bought 920 shares at a rate of $219.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,042 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director bought 458 for $217.74, making the entire transaction worth $99,725. This insider now owns 2,218 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.83) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +5.96 while generating a return on equity of 30.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.94% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.79, a number that is poised to hit 3.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.91.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $234.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $209.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $218.22 in the near term. At $220.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $224.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $211.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $207.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $205.10.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

There are currently 79,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,721 M according to its annual income of 459,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,163 M and its income totaled 232,330 K.