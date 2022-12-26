Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) plunged -0.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 23, 2022, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) opened at $8.72, lower -0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.86 and dropped to $8.68 before settling in for the closing price of $8.79. Price fluctuations for MX have ranged from $8.45 to $22.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -7.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.10% at the time writing. With a float of $43.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 890 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.49, operating margin of +10.67, and the pretax margin is +15.57.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 94,840. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $17.37, taking the stock ownership to the 341,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s insider bought 3,000 for $18.45, making the entire transaction worth $55,350. This insider now owns 150,799 shares in total.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.94 while generating a return on equity of 14.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s (MX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.82 in the near term. At $8.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.46.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Key Stats

There are currently 44,175K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 388.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 474,230 K according to its annual income of 56,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,200 K and its income totaled -17,200 K.