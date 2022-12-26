Search
Shaun Noe
Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 663,640 K

Company News

On December 23, 2022, Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) opened at $119.12, higher 0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.10 and dropped to $117.76 before settling in for the closing price of $119.47. Price fluctuations for MANH have ranged from $106.02 to $160.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 1.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.60% at the time writing. With a float of $61.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4080 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of +20.24, and the pretax margin is +20.20.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Manhattan Associates Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 403,156. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,650 shares at a rate of $152.13, taking the stock ownership to the 12,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s President & CEO sold 20,000 for $152.79, making the entire transaction worth $3,055,810. This insider now owns 239,023 shares in total.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.57) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +16.65 while generating a return on equity of 47.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.87.

During the past 100 days, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s (MANH) raw stochastic average was set at 26.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $120.78 in the near term. At $121.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $123.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $116.10.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Key Stats

There are currently 62,397K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 663,640 K according to its annual income of 110,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 198,100 K and its income totaled 29,670 K.

