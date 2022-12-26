Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) posted a 5.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 23, 2022, Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) opened at $0.7401, higher 5.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7999 and dropped to $0.7401 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Price fluctuations for NXL have ranged from $0.70 to $3.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -78.60% at the time writing. With a float of $5.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.66, operating margin of -4177.70, and the pretax margin is -4218.93.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nexalin Technology Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 10,640. In this transaction Ms. Elson serves as CFO of this company bought 9,500 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 835,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s Ms. Elson serves as CFO bought 36,000 for $4.15, making the entire transaction worth $149,400. This insider now owns 825,744 shares in total.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -4218.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.3 million, its volume of 79040.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8072 in the near term. At $0.8335, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8670. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7474, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7139. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6876.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) Key Stats

There are currently 7,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -6,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 550 K and its income totaled -140 K.