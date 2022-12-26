Niu Technologies (NIU) 20 Days SMA touches 5.79%: The odds favor the bear

On December 23, 2022, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) opened at $5.36, lower -5.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.37 and dropped to $4.965 before settling in for the closing price of $5.28. Price fluctuations for NIU have ranged from $2.57 to $16.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 59.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.00% at the time writing. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 702 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.92% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 49.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.26 in the near term. At $5.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.45.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

There are currently 76,840K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 405.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 581,320 K according to its annual income of 35,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,120 K and its income totaled 410 K.