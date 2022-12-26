No matter how cynical the overall market is, Argan Inc. (AGX) performance over the last week is recorded 1.99%

Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $36.01, up 0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.97 and dropped to $36.01 before settling in for the closing price of $36.09. Over the past 52 weeks, AGX has traded in a range of $31.26-$42.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 95.50%. With a float of $13.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1358 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.92, operating margin of +10.29, and the pretax margin is +9.24.

Argan Inc. (AGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Argan Inc. is 5.19%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06, was worth 36,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $36.70, taking the stock ownership to the 8,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $36.97, making the entire transaction worth $36,970. This insider now owns 7,000 shares in total.

Argan Inc. (AGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +7.51 while generating a return on equity of 11.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -11.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Argan Inc.’s (AGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Argan Inc. (AGX)

Looking closely at Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX), its last 5-days average volume was 68720.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 86238.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Argan Inc.’s (AGX) raw stochastic average was set at 74.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.52. However, in the short run, Argan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.93. Second resistance stands at $37.43. The third major resistance level sits at $37.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.01.

Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 489.98 million has total of 13,576K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 509,370 K in contrast with the sum of 38,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 117,880 K and last quarter income was 7,760 K.