No matter how cynical the overall market is CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) performance over the last week is recorded -0.76%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $11.57, up 1.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.75 and dropped to $11.265 before settling in for the closing price of $11.56. Over the past 52 weeks, CECO has traded in a range of $4.09-$12.89.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -4.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.70%. With a float of $28.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 730 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.73, operating margin of +3.50, and the pretax margin is +1.44.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of CECO Environmental Corp. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 2,812. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 250 shares at a rate of $11.25, taking the stock ownership to the 75,297 shares.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +0.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.70.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CECO Environmental Corp.’s (CECO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, CECO Environmental Corp.’s (CECO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.89 in the near term. At $12.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.92.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 396.25 million has total of 34,270K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 324,140 K in contrast with the sum of 1,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 108,410 K and last quarter income was 1,940 K.