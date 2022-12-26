No matter how cynical the overall market is Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) performance over the last week is recorded 2.27%

On December 23, 2022, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) opened at $31.73, higher 0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.19 and dropped to $31.57 before settling in for the closing price of $31.81. Price fluctuations for DCOM have ranged from $28.36 to $38.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 22.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.60% at the time writing. With a float of $35.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 802 employees.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 71,319. In this transaction Director-by-Deputization of this company sold 2,177 shares at a rate of $32.76, taking the stock ownership to the 1,333,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director-by-Deputization sold 16,986 for $32.88, making the entire transaction worth $558,500. This insider now owns 1,335,697 shares in total.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.83) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) saw its 5-day average volume 76540.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s (DCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 38.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.26 in the near term. At $32.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.02.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 38,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 426,690 K according to its annual income of 104,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 123,890 K and its income totaled 39,480 K.