No matter how cynical the overall market is, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) performance over the last week is recorded -29.17%

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $1.16, down -15.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.16 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has traded in a range of $1.18-$35.88.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 26.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.50%. With a float of $2.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 80 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.54

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 45012.0, its volume of 23500.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8165, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.9840. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1267 in the near term. At $1.2333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7667.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.30 million has total of 2,757K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,920 K in contrast with the sum of -2,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 440 K and last quarter income was -4,730 K.