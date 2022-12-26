No matter how cynical the overall market is, Loews Corporation (L) performance over the last week is recorded 3.67%

December 23, 2022, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) trading session started at the price of $57.23, that was 1.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.97 and dropped to $57.09 before settling in for the closing price of $57.19. A 52-week range for L has been $49.36 – $68.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 2.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 282.60%. With a float of $194.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10340 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Loews Corporation (L) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Loews Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Loews Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 40,533. In this transaction Director of this company sold 698 shares at a rate of $58.07, taking the stock ownership to the 19,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 698 for $58.07, making the entire transaction worth $40,533. This insider now owns 7,365 shares in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 8.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Loews Corporation (L) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.87 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Loews Corporation’s (L) raw stochastic average was set at 88.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.18 in the near term. At $58.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.42.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Key Stats

There are 237,427K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.58 billion. As of now, sales total 14,657 M while income totals 1,578 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,461 M while its last quarter net income were 130,000 K.