No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) performance over the last week is recorded -8.45%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.49, plunging -1.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.49 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Within the past 52 weeks, OPTT’s price has moved between $0.47 and $1.89.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 15.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.90%. With a float of $55.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 54 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.74, operating margin of -1211.65, and the pretax margin is -1176.63.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1073.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (OPTT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6706, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9146. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5139 in the near term. At $0.5244, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5387. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4891, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4748. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4643.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.43 million based on 55,922K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,760 K and income totals -18,870 K. The company made 300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.