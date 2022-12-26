No matter how cynical the overall market is, Qumu Corporation (QUMU) performance over the last week is recorded 100.00%

On December 23, 2022, Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) opened at $0.8778, lower -0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8822 and dropped to $0.8778 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Price fluctuations for QUMU have ranged from $0.44 to $2.27 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -5.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.30% at the time writing. With a float of $16.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 108 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.67, operating margin of -74.28, and the pretax margin is -69.76.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Qumu Corporation is 5.43%, while institutional ownership is 41.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 37,308. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 36,646 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 49,882 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.11, making the entire transaction worth $11,100. This insider now owns 131,560 shares in total.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -68.13 while generating a return on equity of -211.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Qumu Corporation (QUMU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qumu Corporation (QUMU)

Looking closely at Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 69750.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Qumu Corporation’s (QUMU) raw stochastic average was set at 72.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 293.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7372, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9568. However, in the short run, Qumu Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8822. Second resistance stands at $0.8844. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8866. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8778, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8756. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8734.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) Key Stats

There are currently 17,935K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,020 K according to its annual income of -16,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,470 K and its income totaled -1,370 K.