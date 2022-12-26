No matter how cynical the overall market is Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) performance over the last week is recorded -16.50%

December 23, 2022, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) trading session started at the price of $1.68, that was 1.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.70 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. A 52-week range for TOUR has been $0.46 – $2.52.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -47.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.70%. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1916 workers is very important to gauge.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

The latest stats from [Tuniu Corporation, TOUR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was inferior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 215.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1216, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8735. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4800.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

There are 129,777K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 204.11 million. As of now, sales total 66,900 K while income totals -19,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,950 K while its last quarter net income were -3,100 K.