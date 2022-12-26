No matter how cynical the overall market is Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) performance over the last week is recorded 0.93%

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) stock priced at $26.99, up 0.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.27 and dropped to $26.645 before settling in for the closing price of $26.94. VCTR’s price has ranged from $22.22 to $37.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 24.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.20%. With a float of $62.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 485 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.10, operating margin of +44.15, and the pretax margin is +39.33.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 538,000. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $26.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,228,137 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 40,000 for $27.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,080,400. This insider now owns 2,208,137 shares in total.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.22 while generating a return on equity of 34.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to 112.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)

The latest stats from [Victory Capital Holdings Inc., VCTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was inferior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s (VCTR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.49.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.85 billion, the company has a total of 68,510K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890,270 K while annual income is 278,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 207,260 K while its latest quarter income was 72,760 K.