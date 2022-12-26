No matter how cynical the overall market is Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) performance over the last week is recorded -9.71%

On December 23, 2022, Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) opened at $0.9838, higher 3.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9838 and dropped to $0.8418 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for VANI have ranged from $0.82 to $8.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.40% at the time writing. With a float of $35.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge.

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vivani Medical Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 7,000. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Business Officer bought 5,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $7,500. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.23) by $0.78. This company achieved a return on equity of -26.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI)

The latest stats from [Vivani Medical Inc., VANI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Vivani Medical Inc.’s (VANI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9980. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9953. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0605. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1373. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7765. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7113.

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) Key Stats

There are currently 13,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -8,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 1,420 K.