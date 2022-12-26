Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) last year’s performance of 36.91% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) stock priced at $14.77, up 1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.06 and dropped to $14.73 before settling in for the closing price of $14.79. NECB’s price has ranged from $10.67 to $15.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.80%. With a float of $14.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 128 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 27.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 6,989. In this transaction Director of this company bought 520 shares at a rate of $13.44, taking the stock ownership to the 11,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 4,000 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $43,998. This insider now owns 34,000 shares in total.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.32 while generating a return on equity of 5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northeast Community Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 36566.0, its volume of 72220.0 showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Northeast Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NECB) raw stochastic average was set at 98.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.15 in the near term. At $15.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.49.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 239.73 million, the company has a total of 16,120K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,760 K while annual income is 11,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,690 K while its latest quarter income was 7,540 K.