Now that Astronics Corporation’s volume has hit 54708.0, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) stock priced at $9.55, down -0.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.69 and dropped to $9.33 before settling in for the closing price of $9.53. ATRO’s price has ranged from $7.46 to $14.87 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.10%. With a float of $25.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.24 million.

In an organization with 2100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of -9.35, and the pretax margin is -6.06.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astronics Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 49,305. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,700 shares at a rate of $8.65, taking the stock ownership to the 28,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer bought 2,400 for $8.91, making the entire transaction worth $21,375. This insider now owns 11,317 shares in total.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.75 while generating a return on equity of -9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Astronics Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astronics Corporation (ATRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Astronics Corporation’s (ATRO) raw stochastic average was set at 41.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.14. However, in the short run, Astronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.67. Second resistance stands at $9.86. The third major resistance level sits at $10.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.95.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 365.36 million, the company has a total of 31,991K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 444,910 K while annual income is -25,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 131,440 K while its latest quarter income was -14,860 K.