Now that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s volume has hit 0.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On December 23, 2022, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) opened at $4.71, higher 5.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.01 and dropped to $4.71 before settling in for the closing price of $4.68. Price fluctuations for INDO have ranged from $2.61 to $86.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.80% at the time writing. With a float of $3.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.41 million.

In an organization with 28 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.69, operating margin of -248.78, and the pretax margin is -248.04.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is 62.15%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -248.04 while generating a return on equity of -60.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82

Technical Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s (INDO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.66. However, in the short run, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.08. Second resistance stands at $5.19. The third major resistance level sits at $5.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Key Stats

There are currently 9,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,450 K according to its annual income of -6,050 K.