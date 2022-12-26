Now that Nexa Resources S.A.’s volume has hit 0.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $5.42, up 9.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.96 and dropped to $5.21 before settling in for the closing price of $5.41. Over the past 52 weeks, NEXA has traded in a range of $4.27-$10.54.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 120.40%. With a float of $46.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.44 million.

In an organization with 5840 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Nexa Resources S.A. is 64.68%, while institutional ownership is 24.20%.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by -$0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nexa Resources S.A.’s (NEXA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Nexa Resources S.A.’s (NEXA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.75. However, in the short run, Nexa Resources S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.17. Second resistance stands at $6.44. The third major resistance level sits at $6.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.67.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 716.50 million has total of 132,439K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,622 M in contrast with the sum of 114,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 702,650 K and last quarter income was -41,220 K.